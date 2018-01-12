Tiger Zinda Hai, which minted Rs 316.74 crore on day sixteen, has now earned Rs 2.12 crore on Thursday making it a total of Rs 318.86 crore. Tiger Zinda Hai is a spy thriller film under Yash Raj banner which features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The film has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai, which released on December 22 with a massive opening of Rs 33.75 crore and became the third fastest movie to enter the Rs 300 crore club after Baahubali 2 and Dangal.

Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest figures of the Box Office collection of Tiger Zinda Hai. “#TigerZindaHai continued its VICTORY MARCH in Week 3… All set to cross *lifetime biz* of #BajrangiBhaijaan [₹ 320.34 cr]… Fri 3.72 cr, Sat 5.62 cr, Sun 8.27 cr, Mon 2.72 cr, Tue 2.56 cr, Wed 2.30 cr, Thu 2.12 cr. Total: ₹ 318.86 cr,” tweeted Taran Adarsh. Tiger Zinda Hai has created a lot of buzz on the internet much before its release thanks to the exceptional promotion and phenomenal trailer.

