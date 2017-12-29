One of the biggest blockbuster of the year, Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is all set to cross Rs 200-crore club. The film has so far crossed Rs 190 crore mark, and is expected to cross Rs 200 crore soon. According to movie critic Taran Adarsh, Tiger Zinda Hai will also become the biggest blockbuster of year as it is set to surpass Golmaal Again earnings too.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai, which crossed Rs 100 crore earnings mark in its third day of release, is approaching fast to claim another milestone by entering into Rs 200-crore club. Tiger Zinda Hai current earnings currently stand at Rs 190 crore, and going by Bollywood experts, the film is set to achieve its next landmark. Already a blockbuster, Tiger Zinda Hai, which is the second instalment of Yash Raj’s Ek Tha Tiger franchise, has become fans favourite of both the leading stars. According to movie critic and film analyst Taran Adarsh, Tiger Zinda Hai is set to cruise past Rs 200 crore mark. Taran took it to Twitter reveal current earnings of the film saying, “Continues its DREAM RUN… All set to cruise past ₹ 200 cr mark today [Thu].”

Taran Adarsh further said that the speed at which Tiger Zinda Hai is racing, it is all set to cross the earnings of its first instalment, Ek Tha Tiger. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer is also set to become the biggest blockbuster of 2017 as it is projected it will cross the earnings of Ajay Devgn’s starrer GolmaalAgain, which did a total business of ₹ 205.67 cr. It is so far the highest in 2017, but Tiger Zinda Hai is all set to surpass it.

#TigerZindaHai is a ONE-HORSE RACE… Continues its DREAM RUN… All set to cruise past ₹ 200 cr mark today [Thu]… Fri 34.10 cr, Sat 35.30 cr, Sun 45.53 cr, Mon 36.54 cr, Tue 21.60 cr, Wed 17.55 cr. Total: ₹ 190.62 cr. India biz. #TZH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 28, 2017

Speed at which #TigerZindaHai is racing, it is all set to cross *lifetime biz* of #EkThaTiger [₹ 198.78 cr] in Week 1 itself… Will also cross *lifetime biz* of #GolmaalAgain [₹ 205.67 cr; highest grosser of 2017, after #Baahubali2] in next few days… INCREDIBLE! #TZH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 27, 2017

Enjoying the success of his latest movie, Salman Khan recently celebrated his 52nd birthday with the big wigs from Bollywood at his Panvel farmhouse on December 26th. From Katrina Kaif, Sangeeta Bjilani, Lulia Vantur, Ms Dhoni, Daisy Shah, Sooraj Pancholi to Athiya Shetty, the list of invitees was long. In newly surfaced videos on social media, the bhai of Bollywood was seen shaking a leg on the hit song Baby ko bass pasand hai from the film Sultan.