Tiger Zinda Hai is an action-thriller directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is the most anticipated film of this year. The Christmas release is expected to break all previous box office records of Salman Khan’s previous films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan. Here are the celebrity reviews.

Tiger Zinda Hai is expected to mint more than Rs 44 crore on its first day

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai hit the screens on Friday. The movie is a sequel to 2012’s Ek Tha Tiger, and it promises to be Salman Khan’s biggest hit after his box office dud Tubelight. In the movie, Salman Khan plays the role of an Indian secret agent Tiger, who is on a mission to save Indian nurses who have been kidnapped and held hostage in Iraq. His partner in all this is Zoya (Katrina Kaif) who is a Pakistani spy. The movie promises action, a bit of romance and a solid plot. Directed by Ali Abbass Zafar, the movie is expected to mint more than Rs 44 crore on its first day.

Since there has been a lot of buzz over the release of the movie, here is what the celebrities have to say about this Salman Khan flick:

Taran Adarsh, movie critic: Finally… Packed morning shows greet TigerZindaHai. Boxoffice on fire.

Suniel Shetty, actor: Roaring in theatres near you this Friday! @TigerZindaHai ! Loads Of Love @BeingSalmanKhan & the very best to you and the entire team!

Nora Fatehi, actress: Wow what a film 🎥 @TigerZindaHai its a roller coaster ride u don’t wanna miss ! katrina is a boss & @BeingSalmanKhan just killed it! I love seeing them together ❤️ @Imangadbedi looking striking so proud of u! Well packaged film Your a brilliant director

Rohit Jaiswal, Indian Cinema Trade analyst: Now Watching TigerZindaHai. Almost Housefull here at Forum Inox Kolkata.

Karan Johar, Director: The Tiger ROARS!!!!! And the tigress ROCKS!!!! @BeingSalmanKhan and Katrina literally KICK ASS! This one is going to create box office mania!!! This weekend is full of swag!!! Merry Xmas to the industry!! BLOCKBUSTER!

Joginder Tuteja, movie analyst: First 20 mins awesome – seems like a Hollywood movie. Post that @BeingSalmanKhan makes an entry!

Watch the trailer here: