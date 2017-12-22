'Tiger Zinda Hai' has got finally released and Salman Khan is all ready to engage his fans with the new action pack entertainer. With beautiful locations, amazing music and technical excellence have made the movie worth giving a watch. If you are a hardcore Salman fan then spend your weekend as Bhai is at the theatre doors doing 'Swag Se Swagat'.

So, Bajrangi Bhaijaan is all set to buzz Bollywood with his action saga “Tiger Zinda Hai”. The movie has got released and the long wait of Bhai’s fan has finally come to an end. With Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the leading roles, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ is an action blockbuster. The director of the movie, Ali Abbas Zafar, has promised the audience that the movie is going to be a visual treat in all aspects. Getting back together with Salman after the successful Sultan, Ali Abbas Zafar has come out with this masterpiece that treats it’s star as importantly as it’s script.

Well, it is a sequel to ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and picks up where it left off, plot-wise. RAW is forced to seek their superhero, as the situation at Iraq gets out of hand: 40 nurses (25 Indian and 15 Pakistani) get trapped in a hospital and need immediate help. In comes Tiger (Salman) to rescue the innocent from the claws of an aggressive baddie. The entire story is quite predictable but Zafar’s direction is something that makes you sit through the films. The director has played wisely with the plots, a bit of romance, an element of action and a strong Indi-Pakistan angle. The action in Tiger Zinda Hai is spot on.

Coming back to the cast, both of the actors have left no opportunity to make their audience go crazy with their onscreen appearance. Salman Khan onscreen image is going to let you drool over his Hulk-like personality. The film belongs to him as the action is somewhere belongs to Salman. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif, in a rather straight-faced role, doesn’t have much to do other than being a part of the proceedings. It’s also great to see Paresh Rawal back with Salman Khan on screen, and the rest of the supporting cast including Angad Bedi and Kumud Mishra — who have a scene to score each.

The technical excellence and Yash Raj Films productions is an added asset to the movie. Well, the cinematography, the cuts and the music have also played a key role to set the movie on high magnitude. The movie basically is an action galore with every bit of the movie working meticulously to make it a visual treat. The movie has no strong message like Zafar’s last movie Sultan but Salman and Katrina are worth keeping a shot. To rate the movie, I will give it 4 stars.

So if you are a Salman Khan’s huge fan, then is action entertainer is worth giving a watch. With the right amount of logic, Salman Khan has arrived with his action pack performance that has enough to keep you pinned. Go, watch and have fun.