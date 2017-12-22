'Tiger Zinda Hai' has just got released and came out to be another Blockbuster for Salman Khan. As we all know that action is an element of Salman so the movie is going to be an action galore. The Twitter has started praising the movie and going crazy for Salman Khan. Let us go through some of the tweets that will make your movie-keeda crave to watch the movie asap.

With some spectacular action scenes and beautiful locations, Tiger Zinda Hai is going to be a visual treat for all the Bajarangi Bhaijaan's fans

Finally, Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s action pack ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ has got released. The movie is a prequel to ‘Ek The Tiger’ and is based on Indian secret agent Tiger, who is on a mission to save Indian nurses, who have been kidnapped and held hostage in Iraq. His partner Zoya played by Katrina Kaif is a Pakistani spy backing his love in the battle of harmony and peace. With some spectacular action scenes and beautiful locations, Tiger Zinda Hai is going to be a visual treat for all the Bajarangi Bhaijaan’s fans. The Yash Raj Films has produced the film and even the trailer is giving a rough idea of the money spent on the production of the movie.

The movie has got just released, the Twitter is pouring in with the tweets praising Bhai and his action pack flick. Before the movie, it was the songs like ‘Swag Se Swagat’, ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ and ‘Tera Noor’ has gained a lot of praise from the Twitterati. It is almost five years that Katrina and Salman have worked together. So, those who love the couple have high expectations from the movie. Let us go through some of the tweets which have already approved the movie as a blockbuster.

#TigerZindaHai Review:- MASSIVE. A must watch film. A perfect film to end the year with bang.

Salman Khan is spectacular. Kat is beautiful and deadly.

ANI- ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Tiger is back. — ANI (@ANl_Official) December 22, 2017

Tiger roarsssss and how Kickass experience #tigerzindahai 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 swag se Karo is film ka swaagat — Warda S Nadiadwala🌹 (@WardaNadiadwala) December 21, 2017

As expected …the crowds … the craze … the madness begins early in the morning with huge crowds witnessed across india at multiplexes/ single screens showing @TigerZindaHai #TigerZindaHai @BeingSalmanKhan @yrf .. packed morning shows everywhere. — RAJ BANSAL (@rajbansal9) December 22, 2017

#TigerZindaHai – First 20 mins awesome – seems like a Hollywood movie. Post that @BeingSalmanKhan makes an entry! — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) December 22, 2017

#TigerZindaHai: Bhai on screen. Whistles and applause. So many films. So many years. The @BeingSalmanKhan craze is yet to fade! — Ananya Bhattacharya (@ananya116) December 22, 2017

An action movie just couldn't get more perfect than this. Everything was perfect in this movie. Action when needed, comedy when needed, Romance when needed. The perfect family show.

#TigerZindaHai — Deνιℓ (@ibeingdevil_) December 22, 2017

Tiger Zinda Hai is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, which is director’s second big project with Salman Khan. With extraordinary technical skills, amazing cinematography, well-executed plot and full of live music have worked all together to create a buzz in the theatres. The movie is already doing great and going to be another Blockbuster for Salman. All the Salman Khan fans all you need to do is book a ticket and enjoy the extraordinary action pack flick ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’.