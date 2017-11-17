The makers of Tiger Zinda Hai have unveiled yet another much-awaited film Tiger Zinda Hai which features Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It is set to hit the big screen just before Christmas on December 22, 2017.

Tiger Zinda Hai is one of the most anticipated films of 2017. The movie, which features Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan and beauty queen Katrina Kaif in lead roles has been making rounds on the internet way before it releases, all thanks to the outstanding trailer and amazing posters which are being unveiled by the makers and the cast. The trailer garnered millions of views on YouTube and has been trending on the internet ever since its release.

The makers have now taken the excitement to a whole new level by simultaneously releasing pictures from the song of their upcoming film. In the first image posted on the film’s official Twitter handle shows both Salman and Katrina posing in a dashing look. The photo has been captioned as,”Celebrate peace, love & SWAG with Tiger & Zoya!” In the other image, Katrina looks super sexy and makes us fall in love with her look. ”Zoya’s got that blazing swag???? #SwagSeSwagat coming soon ” captioned the other picture.

Tiger Zinda Hai is Salman Khan’s upcoming spy thriller film under Yash Raj banner. The film has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Tiger Zinda Hai presently has been scheduled to release on December 22, 2017. Salman’s upcoming Tiger Zinda Hai, which will be a spy drama delight to watch, the film’s shooting had recently concluded in Abu Dhabi. The film has several thrilling action sequences that were shot for over 60 days in the Emirates. Action coordinator Tom Struthers, who received illustrious fame from Hollywood blockbuster including the likes ‘Dark Knight’ and ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ has worked on this film with director Ali Abbas Zafar.