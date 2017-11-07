The trailer of the most anticipated movie of 2017—Tiger Zinda Hai has been released on Tuesday and has left the fans curious and excited for the movie which will be released on December 22. The trailer of the action-thriller shows Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as RAW and ISI agent who are fighting the biggest terrorist organisation in the world. The trailer shows how the film is going to be one of the best action films of all times. Salman Khan, who portrays the role of a RAW agent is much more fierce in the trailer whereas Katrina, who plays the role of an ISI agent is seen in an action-packed performance. Tiger (Salman) and Zoya (Katrina) come together on a mission to save innocent lives from the hands of the biggest terrorist group.

The moment from its release, the trailer of Tiger Zinda hai is already making headlines and is surfacing all over the internet. The trailer has gone viral on social media and fans are giving their response and reactions to the much-awaited trailer of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s film. Film analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and said that the trailer is superb and the film will set the Box Office on fire while fans are all praises for the much-anticipated trailer of Tiger Zinda Hai.

Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel to 2012 action-spy thriller which was directed by Kabir Khan. The film features Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan and diva Katrina Kaif in lead roles and has been produced under the Yash Raj banner. Paresh Rawal, Sudeep and Gavie Chahal will be seen in supporting roles in the film. The film’s songs have been composed by Vishal-Shekhar and produced by Komail Shayan. Julius Packiam also composed the background score of the movie.