The trailer of Tiger Zinda Hai has been released and it shows Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in a power-packed performance where they are fighting the biggest terrorist organizations in the world. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film will be released on December 22.

They are on a mission to save innocent lives from the biggest terrorist group and want to give a message to the world that their prime motive is to fight for peace

The much-awaited trailer of superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s upcoming movie Tiger Zinda hai has been released on Tuesday. The makers of the film had earlier released many posters of the much-anticipated movie which is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. After Salman Khan recently released the latest poster of the film, his fans were eagerly waiting for the trailer of the film which has finally been released on Tuesday—Novermber 7. The trailer shows Tiger (Salman Khan) and Zoya (Katrina Kaif) in a power-packed performance as both are shown as super spy’s who are on a mission to save 25 Indian nurses who have been abducted by a terrorist organisation in Iraq. They will be seen fighting against of one biggest terrorist organisation in the world. They are on a mission to save innocent lives from the biggest terrorist group and want to give a message to the world that their prime motive is to fight for peace. There is a lot of action and the trailer has shown the cruelty of terrorist outfits and their aim to spread hatred. Tiger, along with Zoya is ready to fight back these deadly terror organisations and bring back peace and harmony, spreading the message of love.

Another interesting aspect of the film is that action coordinator Tom Struthers, who received illustrious fame from Hollywood blockbuster including the likes ‘Dark Knight’ and ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ has worked on this film with director Ali Abbas Zafar. The film has several thrilling action sequences that were shot for over 60 days in the Emirates. The film, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles has been shot in Austria, Tyrol, Greece and Abu Dhabi.

Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel of 2012 action-spy thriller which was directed by Kabir Khan. The film features Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan and diva Katrina Kaif in lead roles and has been produced under the Yash Raj banner. Paresh Rawal, Sudeep and Gavie Chahal will be seen in supporting roles in the film. The film’s songs has been composed by Vishal-Shekhar and produced by Komail Shayan. Julius Packiam also composed the background score of the movie.