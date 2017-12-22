Salman Khan and controversies go hand in hand. Facing yet another controversy, National Commision for Scheduled Castes wants an apology from Salman for using derogatory remarks against schedules castes in a video that resurfaced. This created a row in Rajasthan and people started a protest against it and tore apart the posters and chanted slogans against Salman Khan. The members of the Valmiki community have started the protest and are seeking an apology from the actor Salman Khan.

Tiger Zinda Hai is roaring on the silver screens and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is busy celebrating the success of the movie. Far away from these celebrations, National Commision for Scheduled Castes is seeking a reply within 7 days from I&B Ministry and Police Commissioners of Delhi and Mumbai over complaints against Salman Khan. This time the Tubelight star is facing the controversy for allegedly using derogatory language against Scheduled Castes in a TV show. Members of the Valmiki community protested against Salman Khan outside Rajmandir Cinema theatre in Jaipur where Tiger Zinda Hai is being screened and burnt effigies of the actor for allegedly using derogatory language during the promotion of his film a few days back.

According to an ANI report, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes has sought reply within 7 days from I&B Ministry and Police Commissioners of Delhi and Mumbai over complaints against Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty for allegedly using derogatory language against Scheduled Castes in a TV show. For the uninitiated, during the promotion of his upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman had allegedly used the word ‘bhangi’ while referring to his dancing skills. Shilpa too had reportedly used the word, reports suggest.