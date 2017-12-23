Many films such as Judwaa 2 and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha which entered the Rs 200 crore club could not make it to the list of top five highest openers of 2017. While Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees secured the number fifth position with earning Rs 20.42 crore on the opening day, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati’s Baahubali 2 tops the list with making a massive opening of Rs 41 crore at the Box Office.

As the year 2017 is coming to an end, let’s have a look at how many movies were able to shake the Box Office and how many topped the list of the highest openers of this year. The year 2017, which has seen massive hits like Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2, Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again, Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Baahubali: The Conclusion and now Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai which had a massive opening of Rs 33.75 crore, has been a great year for Bollywood.

However, many films such as Judwaa 2 and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha which entered the Rs 200 crore club could not make it to the list of top five highest openers of 2017. While Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees secured the number fifth position with earning Rs 20.42 crore on the opening day, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati’s Baahubali 2 tops the list with making a massive opening of Rs 41 crore at the Box Office. Many Bollywood films which although entered the 200 crore club could not make it to this list. Here is the list of top five Bollywood openers of 2017:

Baahubali: The Conclusion: The dramatic-action film directed by S S Rajamouli featured Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and Tamannaah in the lead roles and was made in en estimated budget of Rs 250 crores and made a lifetime collection of Rs 1400 crore. The film had a massive opening of Rs 41 crore.

Tiger Zinda Hai: Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Tiger Zinda Hai is at the number second position as the film minted Rs 33.75 crore on its opening day. The film is expected to enter the 100 crore club just after the first weekend.

Golmaal Again: This multi-starrer horror-comedy directed by Rohit Shetty featured Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Prakash Raj. The film crossed the Rs 200 crore mark and secured the number third position by minting Rs 30.14 crore on its opening day.

Tubelight: Starring Salman Khan and Sohail Khan, Tubelight failed miserably at the Box Office much after its release but some managed to make a good opening of Rs 21.15 crore.

Raees: Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan starrer was a hit at the Box Office and even though the film clashed with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil, it managed to collect Rs 20.42 crore on opening day securing the number fifth position.