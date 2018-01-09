When asked about casting Madhuri, the director said, “I approached her couple of months ago and the script worked its Dhamaal on her and everybody else.” It will be interesting to see how Anil and Madhuri’s pair after 16 years creates magic on the silver screen and of course, the fans after hearing this news must be extremely excited and curious to watch the film.

Bollywood’s dancing queen Madhuri Dixit and forever young Anil Kapoor will be once again seen together in the third instalment of Dhamaal franchise. The movie will also have other big Bollywood celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffery and Arshad Warsi. Total Dhamaal will be directed by Indra Kumar, who also directed duo’s 1992 film Beta. Sharing her excitement about reuniting with her 90’s co-stars, Madhuri shared an adorable picture with Anil Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Mishra. “Felt like I jumped back to the 90s when Muhurat shots were done more often #TotalDhamaal launched today. Congratulations to #indrakumar and the team.thanks #aamirkhan,” Madhuri captioned the image.

Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit’s onscreen chemistry has always set the big screen on fire as their fans completely loved their reel-life pair. Their all-time hit song Dhak Dhak Karne Laga became an overnight sensation all thanks to the splendid chemistry between the two. With films like Ram Lakhan, Parinda, Pukar, Beta, their pairing had created magic in the 90’s.

Speaking to the media, Madhuri had exclaimed about working with Kapoor again after so many years saying, “I will be working with Anil ji after 17 odd years. I am really looking forward to it. It is a comedy, an entertaining film.” We are so glad this is happening! When asked about casting Madhuri, the director said, “I approached her couple of months ago and the script worked its Dhamaal on her and everybody else.” It will be interesting to see how Anil and Madhuri’s pair after 16 years creates magic on the silver screen and of course, the fans after hearing this news must be extremely excited and curious to watch the film.

The movie will be backed by Ajay Devgn FF films which is Ajay Devgn’s home production and Fox Star Hindi. The release date of the movie is out. The film will hit the ttheatreson December 7, 2018.