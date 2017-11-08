The film Padmavati which has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is facing a new trouble in Rajasthan. The distributors of the film have refused to showcase and unveil the film as they do not want to get into any kind of controversy.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Padmavati has been in a lot of trouble since its inception. The Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer has been facing a lot of backlash for a very long time. There are several controversies surrounding the film and it has gained much attention way before its release. According to the latest news, protests against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming movie Padmavati have escalated in Rajasthan with several organisations stating their objection to the movie over Rani Padmini's portrayal and have threatened to stop the release of the film while distributors have also refused to showcase the film and have withdrawn their hands.

Raj Bansal, a leading film distributor from Rajasthan, said: “We don’t want to get involved in this controversy; our company has decided to not get involved in this film until this controversy is sorted out”. “None of my colleagues – there are 3 – 4 (top) distributors in Rajasthan – and none of them is ready for it. There may still be time to settle the controversy but it keeps on increasing now, to Gujarat, Maharashtra,” he added. Another distributor, Sanjay Chatar, said that the filmmaker and those objecting to the film should settle the controversy first.

BJP MLA Diya Kumari, of the erstwhile Royal family of Jaipur, issued a statement Tuesday saying that “no film should hurt the sentiments of a community by twisting historical facts. The director of the film Padmavati, Sanjay Leela Bhansali should not wrongly depict the story of Queen Padmavati of Chittor. He should get the facts in the film verified by a forum of historians and then release the film.”

Padamavati starring Deepika Padukone in Rani Padmini's role, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh, Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji and Aditi Rao Hydari as Kamala Devi is slated to release on December 1