The trailer of Salman Khan’s upcoming movie ‘Tubelight’ was launched in Mumbai on Thursday. The actor along with his brother Suhail Khan and director Kabir Khan together launched the minute-long trailer of the much-awaited film.

The trailer which shows a happy-go-lucky Salman Khan is a perfect mix of emotions, action, and drama.

Salman is playing the character of Laxman Singh Bisht in the movie. He is a slow learner, but very emotional and people often call him tubelight (a term used in several parts of India for those with less IQ).

The trailer shows the actor’s bond with his brother Bharat (Suhail Khan) who is a part of the Indian army’s Kumaon regiment.

The problem begins when Bharat is called in at the Indo-China border. Laxman loses contact with his brother and leaves on a mission to find him. The teaser is interesting but it will remind you of Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

“Tubelight” is slated to release on June 23 and this would be Salman and Kabir’s third collaboration after Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijan.

Salman Khan will be next seen Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ with Katrina Kaif. This film is a sequel of 2012 box-office movie ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ that was helmed by Kabir Khan.