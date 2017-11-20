Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu has managed to earn Rs 12 crore on its opening weekend. Tumhari Sulu is Vidya's second release of the year. She was earlier seen in Srijit Mukherji's Begum Jaan which failed to impress the critics and the viewers. It also stars Manav Kaul.

Tumhari Sulu, featuring Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul in lead roles, was released on Friday—November 17. The much-anticipated comedy flick has garnered positive responses and managed to earn a good amount of Rs 12 crore on its opening weekend. Helmed by Suresh Triveni, Tumhari Sulu also featured Manav Kaul, Neha Dhupia, RJ Malishka and Vijay Maurya. The success of this film was very important for Vidya as her previous films— Humari Adhuri Kahani, Kahaani 2 and Begum Jaan failed to impress the critics as well as the viewers and could not make much money at the Box Office.

The film is the story of a simple woman, who is a homemaker by day and a sensuous RJ by night. With various viral videos, Tumhari Sulu has created enough buzz on the internet about the film. Tumhari Sulu is Vidya’s second release of the year. She was earlier seen in Srijit Mukherji’s Begum Jaan. The opening weekend collection of the two films are almost equal – Begum Jaan collected one crore less than Tumhari Sulu. Begum Jaan failed to pick up in the second week and its lifetime collection ended at Rs. 20 crore.

Vidya Balan has earlier won our hearts as an RJ in Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi starrer Lage Raho Munna Bhai. She is back as the sensuous and witty RJ Sulu in her latest release. The songs of the films ‘Ban Ja Rani’ and ‘Hawa Hawaii 2.0’ are some of the recreated versions of old hit which are being loved by the viewers. Tumhari Sulu was released along with Hollywood films Justice League, starring Ben Affleck (as Bruce Wayne aka Batman), Henry Cavill (as Clark Kent/Superman) and Gal Gadot (as Wonder Woman). The film is directed by Zack Snyder.