Vidya Balan's upcoming film Tumhari Sulu is all set to hit the theatres on Friday. According to film analysts, the film is expected to mint over Rs 10 crore on the opening weekend. Tumhari Sulu will mark Vidya Balan’s second film in Bollywood this year, after Begum Jaan.

Vidya Balan is one of the most talented and versatile actresses our industry has got. The national award winning actress has impressed the viewers with her outstanding performances in films like Kahaani and The Dirty Picture. Vidya Balan, who was last seen in the periodic drama Begum Jaan earlier this year, will be next seen in her upcoming comedy flick Tumhari Sulu which will be released on Friday. The film is the story of a simple woman, who is a homemaker by day and a sensuous RJ by night. With various viral videos, Tumhari Sulu has created enough buzz on the internet about the film.

While talking about Tumhari Sulu’s expectation at the box office, trade analyst Girish Johar said, “I am expecting Tuhmari Sulu to make an opening of Rs 2 crores on Friday. With a good word-of-mouth, the film may earn Rs 8 to Rs 10 crore by the end of the weekend. Aksar 2 will not stand as a competition for Vidya Balan’s film. It has a completely different set of audience. Businesses aren’t likely to clash between these two films.”

Vidya Balan has earlier won our hearts as an RJ in Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi starrer Lage Raho Munna Bhai. She is back as the sensuous and witty RJ Sulu in her latest release. The songs of the films ‘Ban Ja Rani’ and ‘Hawa Hawaii 2.0’ are some of the recreated versions of old hit which are already being loved by the audience. Even the trailer of the film was loved by the audiences’. Although the film has a tough competition with DC’s starry venture Justice League featuring the likes of Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck, it is still anticipated that the film will perform well at the Box Office.