With Vidya Balan starring in a film, you can be rest assured that the performance will be a brilliant one as she brings authenticity and warmth to whatever role she plays. And in ‘Tumhari Sulu’ it is no different. Sulochana Ashok or Sulu (Vidya Balan) is a suburban middle- class housewife whose life revolves around her home and taking care of her husband Ashok (Manav Kaul) and son. Sulu hasn’t even passed her 12th grade but she is ambitious and dreams of having a respectable career and well-settled in life like her older sisters. Despite the constrictions within which she lives, she is full of life, energy and fun.

It is when she auditions to be a night-time radio jockey or RJ that her entire world changes. ‘Tumhari Sulu’ catches the imagination of men (young and old) in the city and they just can’t get enough of her – she becomes their male fantasy. Sulu represents everything that a middle-class housewife is and what she has to deal with – she has restrictions and rules imposed on her by her family; responsibilities to fulfil even if she works; told how to live her life; and fight in order to make her dreams a reality. Her voices takes her on a journey which is exciting but at the same time causes conflicts in her personal life.

Vidya as Sulu is beautiful to watch on screen as she shifts from an insecure housewife to a confident ‘sexy’ RJ who learns the ropes of corporate life. Manav Kaul is in his element as the man who goes through personal and professional upheaval while watching his wife blossom in her career. ‘Tumhari Sulu’ presents a middle-class woman’s dilemma in choosing between her dreams and her family by combining drama and humour. Director Suresh Triveni is an excellent writer as is evident from the film but some of the deep-rooted issues in our society are treated in a fleeting manner to keep it light-hearted.

Most people will be able to empathise and relate to the issues Sulu faces. Vidya Balan as Sulu, with her belly shaking laugh and hilarious deep-throated rendition ‘Batata Wada’ song from ‘Hifazat’, makes us root for her every step of the way and fall in love with not just her voice but her as well.