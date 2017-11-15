Actress Vidya Balan is set to charm her fans again in the late night RJ avatar in Tumhari Sulu. The movie's special screening was conducted on Tuesday and was termed 'delightful' by critics and celebs. Balan who playing the role of an RJ for the second time has taken the cake with her performance.

Bollywood celebs and critics have showered praises upon Vidya Balan starrer Tumhari Sulu after watching it at a special screening on Tuesday. Vidya Balan’s powerful character was the special highlight of the film. In the movie, Vidya Balan’s transformation from a housewife to a late night radio jockey is shown. In the movie, she is seen sharing the screen space with Manav Kaul who plays her husband and Neha Dhupia who is playing the role of her boss.

Appreciating Vidya Balan’s performance, actor Shweta Hegde posted Vidya’s versatility makes her a delightful performer. Actor Rahul Bose shared the same sentiment and said Balan is riveting and always ready to explore new places. This is the second time Balan is playing the role of an RJ in the film. The actress had donned the RJ avatar earlier in Lage Raho Munnabhai. Earlier in an interview with BollywoodLife, Vidya had said that her role is very different from that of Lage Raho Munnabhai. “It was very different because Jhanvi of Lage Raho Munnabhai was a morning jockey while Sulu is a late night RJ. She is a homemaker in the day and an RJ in the evening. It is an unusual mix and not an easy association. During Lage Raho Munnabhai, I went to many radio stations met and observed many radio jockeys at work. Since, I have been interviewed by so many of them and now I know quite a few. This has worked in my favour but Jhanvi and Sulu are not similar,” the Begum Jaan actor had said.

Tumhari Sulu is set to hit the theatres on November 17. The trailer of the movie has earned appreciation from both fans and critics alike on YouTube.

Have a look at the trailer of Tumhari Sulu:

Here is how celebs and critics reacted after watching the film:

Through #TumhariSulu @vidya_balan shows us how truly versatile she is..from being this powerful lady in Dirty Picture to this endearing,ambitious cutie in Sulu😍 What a performer!❤️❤️ Go out and watch,you’ll c what I mean👏🏼👏🏼 #amazed — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) November 15, 2017

Need I say that @vidya_balan can don the hat of any character & with such brilliance #TumhariSulu yet again proves that. Sulu will win hearts for sure. — vajir singh (@vajir) November 14, 2017