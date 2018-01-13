Lohri 2018 is on its way and people all around the country have started feeling the heat of celebration of this Punjabi folk festival.The Lohri and Makar Sankranti festivities bring alive warm memories for TV celebrities like Tejaswi Prakash, Vatsal Sheth and Priyamvada Kant. Here are some amorous memories of these celebrities.

Lohri 2018 is on its way and people all around the country have started feeling the heat of celebration of this Punjabi folk festival, this amazing festival has its own way of celebration, for some it’s a time to sing celebratory songs around a bonfire with family and friends, and for others a reason to fly colourful kites. The Lohri and Makar Sankranti festivities bring alive warm memories for TV celebrities like Tejaswi Prakash, Vatsal Sheth and Priyamvada Kant. Here’s what they said:

Vanshika Sharma (“Aadat Se Majboor”): Hailing from Punjab, Lohri is part of my fondest childhood memories. A festival I used to look forward to every year… Our very own version of fun around the bonfire, bidding adieu to the foggy, chilling cold winter nights. My family and friends used to gather together around the bonfire, sang songs and even danced along with enjoying the peanuts and ‘revdi’. The rituals of praying to the sacred Lohri fire, have their own charm, which warms our hearts even today.

Priyamvada Kant (“Tenali Raman”): I have some very fond memories of the festival since childhood. Since I am from Delhi, we used to look forward to it as the end of winter heralded the festival of Lohri. My friends and I would get together and dance around the bonfire and it was so much fun. I have kept up the tradition even here in Mumbai and we celebrate the festival every year at a friend’s garden.

Vatsal Sheth (“Haasil”): Every year, I go to Ahmedabad to fly kites, the entire atmosphere is festive and everyone is charged with zealous energy out there. This year, I will miss going to Ahmedabad due to the tight schedule of “Haasil”. Flying kites is in the blood of gujjus. However, this year I might just take kites on the sets and fly them as we would be shooting.

Toral Rasputra (“Mere Sai”): The festival of Makar Sankranti is known as Uttarayan festival in Gujarat, and it is most of the most important festivals for us. This year it will be double celebrations for me. I portray a prominent Maharashtrian character of Baija Maa in ‘Mere Sai’ and my colleague Vaibhav will be getting homemade tilguls for everyone on the sets.

Jitin Gulati (“Prithvi Vallabh”): On Lohri, the first Lohri of a newborn is of immense significance. One of my most memorable Lohri celebration was after the birth of my niece three years back when our extended family and friends came together to bless the newborn. It was a perfect family reunion with the bonfire lit amidst the Delhi winter, relatives meeting after a long time, great food, my grandmother reciting Punjabi boliyaan and us dancing to the tune of dhol.

Tejaswi Prakash (“Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya”): Makar Sankranti holds a great significance for me. I have a special connection with Rajasthan as even my previous show was shot there. We all have loads of fun celebrating, getting together for kite flying and eating sweet delicacies. It is a festival for peace and prosperity and about new beginnings. I simply enjoy the entire experience of kite flying, I always do it every year and I am becoming a pro at it. The best part is to see beautiful and colourful kites up in the sky, making the entire atmosphere festive and joyful.

Rohit Purohit (“Porus”): Kite flying is one of most fun activities during Sankranti. Undoubtedly, it is my favourite activity too. Back home, as kids, me, my friends and neighbours used to get together to compete against each other on the terrace. Everyone used to look forward to it eagerly.

We used to go to the markets looking out for most colourful and vibrant kites, and at times used to write our names on it. It used to be good fun back then; for hours, we used to be completely engrossed. Over the years, my work commitment though keeps me busy and away from family during Sankranti, but whenever I do get time here in Mumbai, we take out time fly kites and eat loads of sweets to celebrate the festival.