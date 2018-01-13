Binging on Netflix and Hulu has become a daily tradition for most of us. There was a time when in order to follow a show religiously one had to go through the TV guide and memorise the timings but now everything is readily available 24*7. Some of the most watched shows on all platforms are Grey’s Anatomy which is on its 14th season, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Jane The Virgin, This Is Us and Riverdale, all of which went on a break before Christmas and are yet to come back.

As a young Indian audience who is not interested in the daily soaps that our mothers watch and for those who do not watch Bigg Boss, there was not much to do these past few weeks and while watching reruns of our old favourites seemed fun, it did not keep us going for long. Many shows like Mom, Young Sheldon, The Big Bang Theory and This is Us have already made the much-awaited comeback last week and we cannot hold on to our hearts.

While we have no news on when fan favourites like Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Quantico are returning to our screens, here is a list of the shows that are all ready to make a comeback:

Altered Carbon: This is one of the most awaited Netflix Originals. All set to release on 2nd February, this show is set in the future where humans can transfer their minds from body to body, a rebel is brought back to life to solve a twisted, high-stakes murder case. Sounds exciting

Jessica Jones: This show became a fan favourite in 2015 when the first season was released. Since then Jessica Jones has used her superpowers in the Netflix original Defenders. The second season comes out on 8th March and superhero enthusiasts are eager to know what happens to the character next.

Grey’s Anatomy: One of the oldest running shows, it premiered in 2005 and is still going strong. It went for its mid-season break in December during its 14th season. The cast returns to action on 18th January as we go back into the lives of Meredith Grey, Alex Karev and the rest of the doctors at Grey-Slone Memorial Hospital.

Riverdale: This show became one of the most popular shows to come out in 2017 and is already halfway through its second season. With character names based out of the popular Archie comics, the group of friends Archie, Veronica, Jughead and Betty will return to Netflix on 17th January to continue their fight against the Black Hood.