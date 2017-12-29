Bollywood actor turned author Twinkle Khanna, popularly known as Mrs Funnybones is an inspiration to millions of young girls. On the occasion of her 42nd birthday, here are some instances where she has used the weapon of words to initiate conversations, bring a change and make this world a better place for the generations to come.

The Queen of Sass and unformiddable sarcasm Twinkle Khanna represents the modern woman of today’s modern India. Mrs Funnybones, rightly so, has made an identity of her own, apart from being the wife of Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar or being the daughter of legendary actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia . After gracefully leaving the whims of showbiz and the entertainment industry, Twinkle found her happy place in the solace of words as an Indian woman author and columnist.

Words are Power. Power to make an impact. Twinkle Khanna uses her this power by being heavily armed with the weapons of her choice: Google and lame jokes, as her Twitter bio says. In India, when a woman gets married the patriarchal society makes it obligatory for her to take up the surname of her husband. When the actress turned author was asked on Twitter why she still uses her maiden surname ‘Khanna’ and not ‘Kumar’, Twinkle gave it back and said. “A lot of people bring this up, though not as stridently as this gentleman – Khanna it will always be #MarriedNotBranded.”

Here are 5 quotes by Mrs FunnyBones that prove that she is an inspiration to young girls.

On age-old practice of Karwa Chauth – “Millions of Indian women fast for their husband’s long life every year on Karva Chauth but I don’t think our 3033 gods are listening. Because when the mortality charts show up, there are 147 countries above us where their men outlive our good old Indian dudes. So ladies stop as it is clearly not working.”

When Journalist Rajdeep Sardeasi advised tennis player Sania Mirza to ‘Settle down’ post her marriage on national television– “Like an embarrassing aunt, we all had who pestered us about ‘Settling down’. I guess the nation has found a new bua.”

An important lesson for all the Misfits – “And I think that for all odd balls and misfits out there, eventually if you just follow the path you will reach somewhere where no one has because you are uniquely meant to do something which no one else can do.”

Quite Relatable, Isn’t it? – “Woke up, weighed myself, cursed earth’s gravitational force, contemplated living on the moon or going to the gym, ate pancakes instead.”

Use your voice to break the Taboos –

Inability to buy affordable sanitary pads and the issues around 'Menstrual Tax' are not just problems in India but are Global @BBCWorld @PhilippaBBC #menstrualhygiene #MenstrualTax pic.twitter.com/JL6rDa6UOG — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) November 17, 2017

Twinkle Khanna’s production Padman is inspired by Arunachalam Muruganantham, the inventor of a low-cost sanitary pad making machine in India. The film is slated to release early next year on January 26, 2017. We hope many more young girls take inspiration from the diva and try to bring a difference by making this world a better place.