Known for his wit and a great sense of humour, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is an eloquent speaker. He can pull off sarcasm as swiftly as no other and is the ultimate king of Bollywood. There have been many instances where the actor has left everyone spellbound by his replies and one can only appreciate the witty brains he’s been gifted with. Recently, Shah Rukh made an appearance on TED Talks in Vancouver, Canada where he spoke about Bollywood cinema and stardom. The video took the internet by storm with most of the people relating to it.

The actor, who is now hosting TV show TED Talks in India, has not only managed to impress the fans in India but worldwide. Recently, the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star John Cena took to Twitter to share an article about SRK’s TED Talks that he stumbled upon and was amazed by.

“This was randomly put up in a small article by @theCHIVE very glad I stumbled across it https://ted.com/talks/shah_rukh_khan_thoughts_on_humanity_fame_and_love?utm_source=twitter.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=tedspread–a … via @TEDTalks,” tweeted the WWE star.

This was randomly put up in a small article by @theCHIVE very glad i stumbled across it https://t.co/jZ8gLONB6k via @TEDTalks — John Cena (@JohnCena) December 21, 2017

SRK responded wittily to Cena’s tweet and it left fans in splits. He wrote: “Thanks for taking out time to ‘See’ it. Wish I can ‘See u’ someday. Love & health to u my man.”

thx for taking out time to ‘See’ it. Wish I can ‘See u’ someday. Love & health to u my man. https://t.co/P8GyVWjAzT — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 22, 2017

Khan was referring to Cena’s famous catchphrase ‘You can’t see me’. The Hollywood actor and WWE superstar totally understood the reply. “You as well sir. Your perspective on life is one I strive to attain, that, and being visible of course. #Cyberspaceghost,” John Cena tweeted back.

TED Talks India Nayi Soch is a TV show conducted by media organization TED that aims to inspire people across the country with a new way of thinking.