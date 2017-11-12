Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor while reacting to former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) chief minister and National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah's 'PoK belongs to Pakistan' comment and agreed with the politician. "Farooq Abdhulla ji, Salaam! Totally agree with you, sir. J&K is ours, and PoK is theirs. This is the only way we can solve our problem ...". But Rishi Kapoor's response drawn varied response on Twitter as the actor was slammed by those who got hurt by Abdullah's comment. Take a look at some funny responses.

Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor who has always been vocal about issues going around in national politics once again shared his take on recent comments on Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) made by former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) chief minister and National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah. However, Rishi Kapoor’s response to Abdullah’s ‘PoK belongs to Pakistan’ remark where he agreed with the former J&K chief minister, seems that it didn’t go down well with a lot of ‘patriots’ in the country.

Farooq Abdullah on Saturday had tested national sentiment when he said that Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PoK) belongs to Pakistan. Farooq also refuted that there is peace in the Kashmir Valley. “We were landlocked and surrounded by nuclear powers China, Pakistan and India”. While briefing the media over the Kashmir issue, Farooq Abdullah said,”Farooq Abdullah says that there is nothing like freedom here. We are landlocked. On one side we have China, Pakistan on the other side and India on the third side. All three of them have atom bombs. We have nothing except Allah’s name. Those who are talking about Azadi are talking wrong.”

“I want to tell people of India and the entire world that the part of Kashmir that is with Pakistan is part of Pakistan, and the part which is with India belongs to India. It is not going to change even if wars are fought … That part will remain with Pakistan and this part will remain with India, and both Kashmirs should be granted autonomy,” Abdullah added.

Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter to respond to Farooq Abdullah’s ‘PoK belongs to Pakistan’ comment and said, “Farooq Abdhulla ji, Salaam! Totally agree with you, sir. J&K is ours, and PoK is theirs. This is the only way we can solve our problem. Accept it, I am 65 years old and I want to see Pakistan before I die. I want my children to see their roots. Bas karva Dijiye. Jai Mata Di !” However, Rishi Kapoor’s reaction drawn some varied and interesting response on Twitter with some agreeing with his opinion and some not, let’s have a look on some of them.

Chech out what people had to say about Rishi Kapoor’s response to Omar Abdullah’s PoK comment

aise logo ki vajah se hi twitter chal raha hai — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 11, 2017

Arre Sirji 65 Ki Age Me Neat Nhi Maarte. Soda Khatm Ho Gya To Paani Hi Mila Liya Karo. 😂🤣🙏🇮🇳 👉POK Is Ours

👉J&K Is Ours

👉We'll Liberate #Balochistan As Well🙏https://t.co/ZJ32rLmSAv — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) November 11, 2017

Rishi ji aaag lagi di aaag………bs aap agla election ldlijiye…..yehan ni pakistzn mae — Iamshykh (@shykhxeeshan) November 11, 2017

Sir good morning. Hangover kaisa Hai? — Rishi Kapoor (@Chintscrap) November 12, 2017