Twitteratis had the last laugh as star kid and rapper Jaden Smith, son of Hollywood superstar Will Smith expressed his desire to act in a Bollywood movie. The little superstar who did his cinematic debut 11 years back in The Pursuit Of Happyness has also made his cameo in several Hollywood projects along his dad such as Men in Black 2, The Karate Kid and After Earth. Thus, it was pretty natural for him to explore his options in the Bollywood industry. The young star shared his wish on his official twitter handle and crazily enough, the twitteratis got to the mission of giving him a Bollywood tour if he had featured in those movies.
Be it Dangal, Tiger Zinda Hai, Jagga Jasoos, Baahubali to Dilwale Dulhaniya le Jaayenge, Jaden memes literally flooded the internet with #JadenForBollywood. Brace yourself and tighten your seatbelts because this is definitely going to be laughter ride. The Karate Kid star definitely can take some inspiration from these memes and make his grand Bollywood entry. We are sure Will Smith would be loving his son’s career choices as he is immensely fond of Bollywood and shares a special friendship bond with the Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar. The Men in Black actor flew down to India last week to promote his new Hollywood release, ‘Bright’. Here are some of the memes which are guaranteed to make your laugh and heighten your imagination.
I Wanna Be In A Bollywood Movie 🎥
— Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) December 27, 2017
- Baahubali 2 : The Conclusion
Well…. why so serious 😶 pic.twitter.com/EaMyj4z4aq
— No one (@sanmistryious) December 27, 2017
2. Jagga Jasoos
Extra like this? 😂 pic.twitter.com/O9Stsyc74v
— bad john (@LidaLeeGi) December 27, 2017
3. Om Shaanti Om
Say no more pic.twitter.com/w8mEcdPkhn
— Bridget G. (@bgigglings) December 27, 2017
4. Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge
Guess @iamsrk wud love this. pic.twitter.com/rdDYEsLr8s
— Lazy Cat 👒 (@uPoliticat) December 27, 2017
5. Tiger Zinda Hai
Hey Jaden, say hi to Kat 😁 pic.twitter.com/P7jo4fbgJp
— No one (@sanmistryious) December 28, 2017
6. Raees
#Raees #JadenForBollywood pic.twitter.com/AzWBzU0OaK
— No one (@sanmistryious) December 28, 2017
7. Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham
Say no more 👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/6TD17HK4kV
— Saba Hussain (@SabaHussain_) December 27, 2017
8. Dabangg
— lola 42 (@khalidiot) December 27, 2017