The Star Kid Jaden Smith had expressed his desire to star in a Bollywood movie on his official Twitter handle. However, it did not take long for the Twitter community to troll the young star with Bollywood memes and give him a mini Bollywood tour if he had featured in the movies. From Tiger Zinda Hai to Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, the twitteratis definitely had the last laugh.

Twitteratis had the last laugh as star kid and rapper Jaden Smith, son of Hollywood superstar Will Smith expressed his desire to act in a Bollywood movie. The little superstar who did his cinematic debut 11 years back in The Pursuit Of Happyness has also made his cameo in several Hollywood projects along his dad such as Men in Black 2, The Karate Kid and After Earth. Thus, it was pretty natural for him to explore his options in the Bollywood industry. The young star shared his wish on his official twitter handle and crazily enough, the twitteratis got to the mission of giving him a Bollywood tour if he had featured in those movies.

Be it Dangal, Tiger Zinda Hai, Jagga Jasoos, Baahubali to Dilwale Dulhaniya le Jaayenge, Jaden memes literally flooded the internet with #JadenForBollywood. Brace yourself and tighten your seatbelts because this is definitely going to be laughter ride. The Karate Kid star definitely can take some inspiration from these memes and make his grand Bollywood entry. We are sure Will Smith would be loving his son’s career choices as he is immensely fond of Bollywood and shares a special friendship bond with the Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar. The Men in Black actor flew down to India last week to promote his new Hollywood release, ‘Bright’. Here are some of the memes which are guaranteed to make your laugh and heighten your imagination.

I Wanna Be In A Bollywood Movie 🎥 — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) December 27, 2017

Baahubali 2 : The Conclusion

Well…. why so serious 😶 pic.twitter.com/EaMyj4z4aq — No one (@sanmistryious) December 27, 2017

2. Jagga Jasoos

3. Om Shaanti Om

4. Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge

5. Tiger Zinda Hai

Hey Jaden, say hi to Kat 😁 pic.twitter.com/P7jo4fbgJp — No one (@sanmistryious) December 28, 2017

6. Raees

7. Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham

Say no more 👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/6TD17HK4kV — Saba Hussain (@SabaHussain_) December 27, 2017

8. Dabangg