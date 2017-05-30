Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, who made a comeback on Twitter with a new account on Monday as @singerabhijeet, was once again suspended by the micro-blogging site.

A week ago Twitter suspended Bhattacharya’s verified account after his handle was reported by various users for using “inappropriate” and “insulting” language against many women including JNU leader Shehla Rashid in his tweets.

Abhijeet, who is known for his pro-national views and abusive attitude towards women, on Monday confirmed the authenticity of his new account.

In the video, he said, “People are trying to suppress my voice. I am against those who try to speak against the nation and the Indian Army. This is my new Twitter account. Till the time my verified account is not active, please follow me on this Twitter account. All other accounts by my name are fake and are trying to malign my reputation.”

An accompanying post with the video read: “Vande Mataram. I am back. Anti-nationals can’t stop my voice, salute to Indian Army. This is my new Twitter account, rest are fake.”

Last week when Abhijeet’s account was suspended, one of his colleagues in the industry Sonu Nigam came out in support of his friend and quit Twitter.