Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's upcoming movie Verna release seems to be trouble after movie's premier was cancelled which was scheduled to take place on Wednesday. According to reports, the film which deals about rape, social issues faced by women in the society was not cleared by Pakistani Censor Board. However, a Censor Board official later spoke on the controversy.

Fame actress Mahira Khan who has worked in Bollywood film Raees, opposite to none other than industry blockbuster actor Shah Rukh Khan, has been pulled into a controversy after her upcoming Pakistani film Verna has been cancelled. According to reports, Mahira Khan’s upcoming Verna was not given a green signal by Pakistan’s Censor Board following which film’s today’s premiere was also cancelled. Mahira Khan’s Verna is an upcoming Pakistani social-drama film. The film has been directed and produced by Shoaib Mansoor under his company Shoman Productions. The film is currently scheduled to release on November 17, 2017. The trailer of the film which has already been unveiled has so far received over a million view on YouTube.

The story-line of Verna deals about social issues dealt by women in the society. The film was earlier scheduled to be shot in northern Pakistani locations and in eastern Europe, however, due to cost-cutting issue, the entire film was shot in Pakistan. Speaking on the controversy, according to a Pakistani Daily, Sindh Board of Film Censors chief Abdul Razzaq was quoted saying, “The topic is rape, and the culprit is the governor’s son. The film doesn’t have to be banned, and can be tweaked and censored a bit to be deemed fit for release.”

This is not the first time when Mahira Khan has been pulled into a controversy as it seems that actress has a more deep relation with them. A couple of weeks ago, the actress grabbed headlines in the entertainment world after a picture of her while smoking with Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor went viral on social media which gave the actress unwanted social media attention.

While the controversy raged on, Mahira Khan broke her silence and in an interview to Something Hauteh said that the episode had left her shattered and she did not know what to say. “To be honest, I understand where all the criticism came from and it didn’t come from a place of hate. I’m not talking about the trolls but those who were genuinely disappointed to see those pictures. It’s the same disappointment that my nani or my mamoo would have felt seeing that. So even now when I meet an older lady who says that she didn’t like the pictures, I’m quick to apologise.”