“Humne aapki jitni bhi filmein dekhi hai, saari women-centric hai. Aage chal ke, aap women-centric filmon mein nazar aayengi ya phir aapne weight loss karne ka bhi kuch socha hai? (All your films have been wome-centic so far, have yuu thought about losing weight in future?), the reporter asked. A shocked Vidya said, “Main jo kaam kar rahi hoon, usse bohot khush hoon. Aap logon ka nazariya badal jaaye toh bohot achcha hoga. ( I am quite happy with the work I am doing. If people like you change your perception, it will be great.)

Vidya Balan has been on the receiving end of flak for her weight issues for a long time now. The actress had earlier said in an interview that comments about her weight bothered her earlier, but now she had come to terms with such remarks. Vidya will be donning the avatar of a radio jockey in her upcoming movie Tumhari Sulu. The film is set to hit the theatres on November 17. The trailer of the film is receiving good reviews on YouTube with people appreciating Vidya Balan’s ‘bindaas’ avatar. The actress was last seen in Srijit Mukherji’s Begum Jaan that hit the theatres earlier this year.

