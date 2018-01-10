National award-winning actress Vidya Balan has been signed to the play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on-screen. The film will be an adaptation of 'Indira: India's Most Powerful PM' written by journalist turned author Sagarika Ghose. The idea of the film was pitched by the publishers to the film community at Jio Mumbai Film Festival.

National award winning actress Vidya Balan will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi onscreen. The film draws inspiration from journalist turned author Sagarika Ghoses book ‘Indira: India’s Most Powerful Prime Minister’. The Tumhari Sulu actor said, “I am happy to have acquired the rights to Sagarika Ghose’s Indira because I have always wanted to play Indira Gandhi. I haven’t decided yet whether it should be a film or a web series, but that will take a while anyway.”

Sagarika Ghose expressed her excitement on her official twitter handle and said, Just signed the contract for movie rights for my book “Indira, India’s Most Powerful PM” with Vidya Balan and Roy Kapur Films! Utterly elated!! Look forward to seeing INDIRA on screen!” From dangerous religious politics to failed marriage and her relationship with Sanjay Gandhi, the powerful book reflects into the journey of Indira Gandhi and aims to answer some fundamental questions related to her life. The idea of the film was pitched by the publishers to the film community at Word to Screen Market 2017, organized by Jio Mumbai Film Festival.

With her legendary performances in films like Parineeta, Ishqiya, Dirty Picture to her latest release Tumhari Sulu, Vidya has proved that she can adapt herself to any character with an utmost ease and finesse. It will be interesting to watch if this historical drama film will be able to spread its magic on the box office and whether Vidya Balan will able to essay India’s first woman Prime Minister- Indira Gandhi’s strong persona on screen.