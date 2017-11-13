Benafsha Soonawalla is currently seen in one of the most controversial reality shows Bigg Boss 11 as a celebrity contestant and has been making news for all the drama that she has been creating in the Bigg Boss house since the past few days. The diva is once again in news as a video of her sexy dance performance has gone viral on the internet in which she is showing her sexy dance moves.Benafsha participated in the cultural festival of BITS Pilani, Goa campus, called Waves in 2014. She went on to win Miss Waves after a sexy dance performance that made everyone swoon over her. Now, the video of her hot and sizzling dance has been going viral on social media.

Benafsha Soonawalla, who entered the TV reality show Bigg Boss 11 as a celebrity contestant, has been making a lot of news since the past one week all thanks to the fights she picked up with contestant Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma and the drama she created in the Bigg Boss house followed by the fights. She was earlier accused of not being active in the show as she was mostly seen sleeping and lazing around not was giving any entertainment quotient to the show. However, this week, after being nominated, the former Roadies contestant showed her aggressive side as she even got physical with contestant Akash Dadlani.

The diva, who is also a VJ, is known for her sexy body has been the talk of the town because of a viral video which recently surfaced on the internet. In the video, the Goa beauty is showing her sexy dance moves which prove that she is a phenomenal dancer. Benafsha participated in the cultural festival of BITS Pilani, Goa campus, called Waves in 2014. She went on to win Miss Waves after a sexy dance performance that made everyone swoon over her. Now, the video of her hot and sizzling dance has been going viral on social media.

She had surely put the stage on fire and increased the temperature with a fusion song, which included peppy tracks like Aa Re Pritam Pyaare, 1 2 3 4 Get On The Dance Floor and My Name is Lakhan. Although Benafsha has a boyfriend named Varun Sood outside the house, Benafsha is currently seen getting closer to Priyank Sharma in the house. They both are already friends and know each other since a long time, but the friendship is taking a new turn and due to their closeness, Priyank Sharma’s girlfriend Diya has apparently broken up with him.