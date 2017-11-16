Television queen Mouni Roy and her rumoured boyfriend Mohit Raina have made their fans extremely happy by sharing an adorable picture on Children's Day where they both are looking like a perfectly made for each other couple. The two have appeared together on the show Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev, where Mohit played the titular Mahadev and Mouni was seen as Devi Sati.

The couple is looking adorably cute in the photo. Mouni looks like a hot diva while Mohit eyes are always charming. Their fans were really excited after Mohit shared the picture which proves that they love to see Mohit and Mouni together. Reports of their break-up kept making grounds some months ago but however, all rumours were put to rest after Mouni shared some beautiful pictures of Diwali celebrations with Mohit. The alleged couple was spotted partying together for Diwali.

Mouni is known as one of the hottest television celebrities and has a huge fan following on social media all thanks to the hot, beautiful and sexy photos which she shares on her social media accounts. She is called the diva of the small screen as she is highly recognized for her phenomenal acting skills and praised for her stunning looks.

Mouni, who is popularly known for her role in TV show Naagin, will make her foray in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar's Gold, which releases in August next year. She will also feature in much-awaited film Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.