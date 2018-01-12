In the picture which went viral on social media in no time, Suhana Khan is seen smiling while she tries her hand at cooking. Well, after all she is megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter so she has to be multi-talented. Isn’t it?

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan who has already become a very popular star even before her entry in Bollywood has been winning hearts by sharing her stunning pictures on social media. The star kid has now grown up to be a fashion diva and a head turner. Her style-statements have been making impressive statements and she is always in the news for all the good reasons. This time, besides being a fashionable girl, Suhana has showcases another talent that she has. A viral video of the beautiful star kid has gone viral on social media in which she is seen cooking some mouth-watering dish.

In the picture, Suhana Khan is seen smiling while she tries her hand at cooking. Well, after all she is megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter so she has to be multi-talented. Isn’t it? In the picture, Suhana is seen in a cool black leather jacket standing in a kitchen and preparing noodles with a fork in hand. The picture went on social media in no time and people are appreciating how cute the little master chef is looking and calling her a multi-talented star kid.

Like Aryan, Suhana also wants to make a career in films but only after completing her studies, as revealed by Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh Khan, in an interview, told a leading daily that he’s okay with Suhana becoming an actor “if she has the passion and guts to work five times harder than me and get paid 10 times less than I do.” Shah Rukh added that Suhana is more theatre-oriented and has been doing plays in college. “I want her to experience what my female co-stars have gone through. My daughter will be an actor like them and I want to feel the pain,” said SRK.