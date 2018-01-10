Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary met on the sets of reality show Bigg Boss 11 where Prince developed feelings for Yuvika. They both were seen spending quality time with each other on the show but their romance took a break once Yuvika was evicted from the Salman Khan show.

Lovebirds Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary, who met each other on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss in its ninth season, are rumored to be engaged already. A viral video of the couple has taken the internet by storm. The video has been posted by former Bigg Boss 9 contestant Kishwer Mechantt Rai’s on her official account and if you look at it, it seems that the rumours are true. Kishwer is very close to both Prince as well as Yuvika. There were many speculations that Prince and Yuvika got engaged in a private ceremony, which reportedly took place on February 14, 2017 but never accepted it in public.

In the clip, Kishwer is seen asking Yuvika about what happened on Valentine’s Day last year. A visibly shy Yuvika stays silent. Kishwer then asks Yuvika to show her finger.On the other hand, Prince Narula is seen hiding away from the camera when Kishwer asks him why he is looking away. Although nothing is official until now, but this video posted by Kishwer Mechantt clearly states that both Prince and Yuvika are already engaged. Both their fans will be extremely excited to hear this news.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary met on the sets of reality show Bigg Boss 9 where Prince developed feelings for Yuvika. They both were seen spending quality time with each other on the show but their romance took a break once Yuvika was evicted from the Salman Khan show. However, after coming out from the Bigg Boss house, Prince and Yuvika were often seen spending time with each other and they even post intimate pictures with each other. Prince also emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss season 9.