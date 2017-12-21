Anushka Sharma is looking as gorgeous as ever in a red and golden saree while Virat Kohli is looking like a dashing young and handsome man in a black ‘Bandhgala’ suit. Anushka is wearing stunning gold jewellery while her hair is tied. They both have a beautiful smile on their faces as they pose for the camera.

Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma are in New Delhi for their grand reception which is a star-studded affair. Cricketers and celebrities from all over the world would be present at the newlywed’s special day. The first picture from their New Delhi reception is out. Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma are looking like a dreamy couple in their picture from their grand reception in New Delhi. The two are looking stunning in ethnic attire.

Anushka Sharma is looking as gorgeous as ever in a red and golden saree while Virat Kohli is looking like a dashing young and handsome man in a black ‘Bandhgala’ suit. Anushka is wearing stunning gold jewellery while her hair is tied. They both have a beautiful smile on their faces as they pose for the camera. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are rather looking like a royal couple at their grand reception in New Delhi. No doubt that they are one of the most loved couples of all times.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in a lavish resort in Tuscany, Italy according to Hindu rituals on December 11 as the ceremony was strictly attended by family and was a low-key affair. Apart from the wedding, Virat and Anushka’s mehendi function and engagement ceremony was also held in Italy. Both Virat and Anushka were dressed in Sabyasachi for all ceremonies and looked gorgeous as ever.

On December 20, Virat and Anushka personally invited PM Modi for the reception. Virat, handsome in a black churidar kurta, was photographed with PM Modi and Anushka, stunning in a royal blue suit.

