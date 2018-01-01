Actor Varun Dhawan is one of the most sought-after bachelors in the Bollywood currently but it looks like a marriage is on the cards for the Judwaa 2 actor. It will be a grand Punjabi wedding and no secret affair if it happens said Varun.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is currently dating his childhood friend Natasha Dalal and doesn’t deny that the two are looking forward to tying the knot soon. The Bollywood heartthrob is a hit among his female fans and enjoys a huge following. According to reports Varun and Natasha are planning to turn their relationship into a permanent one by mid 2018. Recently Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma got hitched with her better half Virat Kohli in a secret wedding affair in Tuscany, Italy; however, when asked of getting married secretly Varun said it won’t be the case with his wedding.

The rumours are rife that Varun will get married this year with his fashion designer girlfriend but it won’t be a secret affair as per the actor. When asked about walking n the footsteps of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli of holding a private affair, Varun told Bombay Times, “Honestly, I would love to do that, but I don’t know how my parents would react to it. Being Punjabis, they would want to do it the traditional way.” The Bollywood actor who is currently enjoying a great phase in his career wants to enjoy his work and think before settling down. “The next step is something every individual wants to take at some point, but right now, it’s not on the agenda. I have just moved into my new house, and I want to enjoy this part of life for a couple of years before I think of the next step,” said Varun.

Varun Dhawan is among the few elite young actors who has given back to back hits. All of his movies have done well at the Box Office. He has established himself as one of the most promising actors in the industry by playing a variety of roles in a short span of time. With his work, he has managed to gain a loyal fan base who doesn’t fail to miss any of his movies. Talking about his achievements, Varun said he is enjoying his career. He also expressed his love for nature and peaceful places. “It took me a while to get here, it’s a big achievement. It’s also important to enjoy moments. I had this big change happen to me while shooting for ‘October’ in Manali earlier last year. I was surrounded by nature and there weren’t too many people around, so I would often find myself just staring at the sky and relaxing,” said the Judwaa 2 actor.

Varun is currently busy shooting for Shoojit Sircar’s next project where he will be seen romancing newbie Banita Sandhu.