Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are enjoying their holidays in Cape Town, South Africa. Both the actor and cricketer are busy sharing their adorable pictures from the beautiful location. A recent picture shared by Indian cricket team captain with his wife has taken the Internet by storm.

After having a hush-hush marriage in Italy and setting new goals for married couples, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are now busy in setting some real travel goals. The newlyweds, who are holidaying in Cape Town, South Africa, are constantly sharing their photos on social media. Both the actor and cricketer shared an adorable couple selfie on their respective social media handles wishing their fans a Happy New Year. Well, Virat has recently shared another picture from Cape Town, leaving many skipping a heartbeat again.

Virat has shared the new selfie with Anushka on different social platforms. More than appreciating the beauty of the picturesque location, Virat shared some adorable words for his wife which have been gaining attention. “Cape Town is such a beautiful place anyways, and even more beautiful with my one and only!” the Indian skipper wrote. After honeymooning in the snow-clad mountains of Europe, the two came down to India to throw two lavish wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai for their friends and family.

Cape Town is such a beautiful place anyways, and even more beautiful with my one and only! 👌❤ pic.twitter.com/1HHbK3Nt6z — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 3, 2018

Wishing you all a very happy, healthy and prosperous New year. Love and light to all. 🙏😇 pic.twitter.com/zYKWLXz6ka — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 1, 2018

After hosting the grand receptions in Delhi and Bombay for their family and friends from cricket and Bollywood fraternity, the couple soon left for South Africa as Team India will be facing a series of matches against South Africa and to welcome 2018. Both the actor and celebrity are soon going to get busy in their respective fields. Virat Kohli will soon be playing for team India in the upcoming matches against South Africa. Anushka also has movies waiting for her. Recently, Aanand L.Rai’s ‘Zero’ is scheduled and after that, she will be working on her other projects including ‘Sui Dhaga’ and ‘Pari’.