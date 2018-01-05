With the wealthy couple’s shopping moment of buying things on 50% discount in South Africa going viral on the internet, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma or Virushka also became the hub of many hilarious responses from the world of Twitter. The star couple in their bid to look like normal tourists were seen picking items on discounts which were upto 50% while spending quality time with each other in South Africa ahead of the first Test.

The newlyweds were recently spotted at a local market in South Africa, where Kohli is supposed to exercise his role as captain by leading Team India in the ongoing 3-match Test series against Proteas. The adorable couple successfully donning their normal husband-wife roles was seen shopping outside a store which was offering massive discounts. Just like an ideal husband, Kohli who is known for holding all the cards on the cricketing field was holding Anushka’s shopping bags. The star couple in their bid to look like normal tourists were seen picking items on discounts which were upto 50% while spending quality time with each other in South Africa ahead of the first Test. Virushka’s fans were quick to upload their shopping spree moments on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

No matter if your husband is virat kohli, 50% sale will still be more orgasmic for a woman. pic.twitter.com/0vB3ag0IYP — Aditii🎀 (@Sassy_Soul_) December 31, 2017

Virat to Anushka : Ab itne receptions pe kharcha karne ke baad sale main hi shopping karna padega, darling!! pic.twitter.com/QYsnh4hNqX — Cherry Dimple (@shailimore) December 31, 2017