The Mumbai leg of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's reception was hosted at the luxurious Astor Ballroom of St Regis Hotel on Tuesday in Lower Parel, Mumbai. The reception event was graced by the Indian cricket team including MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and others eminent sports personalities. Bollywood elites Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Rekha, along with other famous personalities Yuvraj Singh, Saina Nehwal and Nita Ambani were also present at the grand wedding reception.

The ensembles of the star couple, popularly known as Virushka has been designed by ace couturier Sabyasachi Mukherjee

After hosting their wedding reception in New Delhi’s Taj Diplomatic Enclave, the newlyweds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on Tuesday hosted their second round of wedding reception at St Regis hotel in Lower Parel , Mumbai also known as The Address. The grand reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in Mumbai turned out to be a star-studded affair as the entire Bollywood industry, along with the sporting fraternity attended the grand event. The ensembles of the star couple, popularly known as Virushka was designed by ace couturier Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The gala affair kick-started around 8:30 PM at Astor Ballroom of St Regis Hotel in Lower Parel, Mumbai. The reception included a star studded lineup bringing the best of both worlds — sports and Bollywood together under one roof at The Address in Mumbai.

The Virushka wedding famously set a number of trends in social media. Since the couple tied the knot on December 11 in Tuscany, Italy, it has become a usual ritual for the couple to be in headlines. The first reception hosted in the national capital featured the Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi and famous cricketers like Gautam Gambhir and Shikhar Dhawan accompanied by prominent politicians. The pictures and videos from the wedding had created a huge meltdown on the social media and the reception also created a stir on social media.

Here are the highlights from Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s Mumbai reception at St Regis Hotel:

After wrapping the wedding festivities, Anushka and Virat will fly off to South Africa, where the Indian skipper will stay on for an upcoming series against the Proteas. While her wife Anushka is scheduled to comeback Mumbai after the couple’s New Year celebrations, where she will resume her pending work commitments – a film with Aanand L Rai, YRF’s Sui Dhaaga and the promotions of Pari.

Right from their environment-friendly invites with saplings to the anthology of Rumi’s poems as return gifts, the adorable couple which comprises a blend of Bollywood and Cricket seems to have invested great thought in all the functions. Both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma made sure that all the events reflected the spirit of their companionship and their personalities.

Inside Pics | Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with Kangana Ranaut, Sania Nehwal and Katrina Kaif. pic.twitter.com/uvMvhdgwbv — Virushka FC™ (@VirushkaWorld) December 26, 2017

The Ambani’s are next to feature this blockbuster of a wedding reception as Nita Ambani grace the Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma wedding reception in Mumbai. She is seen along with Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is apparently looking for ‘someone else’.

In a never seen get-together here’s Kangana Ranaut, Rekha and Madhuri Dixit striking a pose in their sheer stunning outfits at the wedding reception of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

In the night belonging to the trailblazers of Bollywood industry, Katrina Kaif has joined the clan and isn’t she looking gorgeous as always! Here’s Tiger Zinda hai actress getting another memorable framework done with Virushka.

Am sorry i want #AnuKat next to each other pic.twitter.com/qEKxquad8A — VIRUSHKA ❤ (@shan_karoon) December 26, 2017

Stealing everyone’s attention was MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva waving at photographers who are in for a wild night surrounded with Bollywood superstars matched by other prominent figures in the sports business.

Baby Ziva is super excited and so are we 😍❤#VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/Rr8BxzQKdY — Captains (@dhonikohli_fc) December 26, 2017

Here’s Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Aren't they adorable?

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli with Ranbir Kapoor during their wedding reception tonight at St.Regis😊 #VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/c2ThLgxzuj — Virushka FC™ (@VirushkaWorld) December 26, 2017

King Khan having a delightful conversation with Virushka!

🎥 | @iamsrk meeting Anushka and Virat at their reception in Mumbai tonight 😍❤️ #VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/6KLO7F2a65 — Anushka Sharma FC™ (@AnushkaSFanCIub) December 26, 2017

Here’s Madhuri Dixit getting along with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

Like we told you, it’s a star-studded affair ladies and gentlemen! One half of the Bachchan family, Abhishek and Aishwarya have already entered the Mumbai hotel. Along with power couple, Mahesh Bhupathi and Lara Dutta were also seen striking a pose for the media.

It looks like Bollywood fraternity has started to play their role at this grand reception as Karan Johar along with Sara Alii Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Siddharth Malhotra are next style symbol present at Virushka’s Mumbai reception.

After Madhuri Dixit snapping paparazzi’s attention at the wedding reception, Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan makes a glowing entry in front of media. Here’s how King Khan arrived at St Regis Hotel in Lower Parel, Mumbai.

Double centurion on several occasions for India, Men in Blue skipper Rohit Sharma arrives with his lucky charm and wife Ritika Sajdeh.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar arrives at Virushka’s wedding reception with wife Anjali and daughter Sara.

Queen of Bollywood Madhuri Dixit making her presence felt during Viruska’s grand reception at St Regis Hotel in Lower Parel, Mumbai.

Here’s Virushka posing with the Indian cricket team including the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Chahal and Axar Patel.

Legendary music composer and Bollywood singer AR Rehman with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at Mumbai reception.

Forever ready for getting clicked together, here’s our adorable couple was looking welcoming guest at the reception in Mumbai.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma slaying her own wedding reception effortlessly.

Here’s how former Team India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni graced the Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s Mumbai reception with his wife Sakshi Dhoni.

Giving us glimpse of getting the party started at Virushka’s reception in New Delhi was DJ Frenzy, evidently recording the chart-topping busters which were played to keep the energy of the crowd fully-charged!

DANCING WITH VIRAT KOHLI 😃 Thank you to @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma for inviting me to DJ at their wedding reception in Delhi You guys make an amazing couple and are such nice people – genuinely happy for you both 🙏🏼#djfrenzy #virushka pic.twitter.com/9jib6r3Oph — FRENZY (@DesiFrenzy) December 22, 2017

Indian cricketers Jaydev Unadkat, R Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara, arrived in style for the grand reception. Indian badminton ace Saina Nehwal & former cricketer Virender Sehwag also reached St Regis hotel in Lower Parel for the wedding reception of Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma.

Mumbai: Jaydev Unadkat, R Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara, Saina Nehwal & Virender Sehwag reach St Regis hotel in Lower Parel for wedding reception of Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma pic.twitter.com/YTjfwM4aYh — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2017

Here’s how Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma arrived at St Regis hotel in Lower Parel for their wedding reception.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s family members at the wedding reception in Mumbai

📸 | Virushka's family, Boman Irani and Former cricketer Sandeep Patil clicked at Anushka and Virat's reception in Mumbai tonight ❤️ #VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/4BdqqyFaob — Anushka Sharma FC™ (@AnushkaSFanCIub) December 26, 2017

The Media is ready with their cameras as they wait for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at the St Regis Hotel in Lower Parel, Mumbai

Virat and Anushka are expected to show up at the event anytime soon. Keep refreshing the space for live updates.

Here is the most awaited guest of tonight suited up for his mate’s reception. Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been spotted arriving for Virushka’s second reception party in Mumbai.

Thala entry at Yuvi wedding, similar entry incoming today!! #VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/Bgcok3hoCh — Naveen Samy (@ImNsamy) December 26, 2017

The St Regis hotel looks set to host the grand affair. The preparations are all done and dusted as we wait for the night to unfold.

#Virushka #VirushkaReception Today at St. Regis Lower Parel Mumbai

Media awaits Virushka pic.twitter.com/EsIaCwmYva — Sonali S (@samtanisonali1) December 26, 2017

Saina Nehwal looks gorgeous in her lovely dress by ace designer Neeta Lula. She is on the list of elite sportsperson expected to attend the event.

Virat’s India teammate Ravindra Jadeja is also dressed up to mark his presence at Virushka’s reception. He looks dashing in the suit with his beard game spot on.

Here are some glimpses of Virat and Anushka’s wedding reception hosted in New Delhi on December 21: