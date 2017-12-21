India's favourite couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hosted their first wedding reception in New Delhi's Taj enclave and the couple looked stunning in their respective attires designed by Sabyasachi. Both Virat and Anushka greeted the guests at the grand reception party and posed for the cameras creating some of the best moments of the evening.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are ruling the internet once again and this time the couple is in the limelight for their grand wedding reception which is currently underway at the Taj enclave in New Delhi. The lavish event is set to be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Indian cricket team members Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar and Ashish Nehra. Virushka as the couple is fondly known among their fans greeted the guests at the reception party and looked graceful in their respective wedding attires. The couple had tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in Tuscany Italy and returned to India on Tuesday after spending their honeymoon in snow lauded Finland.

Ace designer Sabyasachi who had perfected the power couple’s wedding outfits was spot on once again with their reception dresses. The dreamy couple looked stunning in ethnic wear designed by the Mumbai based outfit master. While Anushka slayed it in the Red and golden saree, Virat looked like a graceful and dashing groom in the black bandhgala suit. Virushka moreover looked like a royal couple and the Bollywood diva’s antique jewellery added more to her overall presence. The design of the jewellery was to die for and the smile on the face of the couple braced the evening.

Check out the beautiful couple in these pictures and videos from their wedding reception:

#WATCH: Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma pose for photos at their wedding reception underway in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/DvmhMLGfKO — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2017

The two greeted the guests personally in what was their first ever public appearance after getting married in a private affair. Following this reception party in the capital, Virat and Anushka will fly off to Mumbai and will be hosting another mega reception event in the city. The second reception will be majorly for the couple’s friends from the Bollywood industry and the cricket fraternity. Anushka’s close friends including the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Amir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor will be a part of the event. Anushka will then accompany Virat on the South Africa tour. They will welcome the New Year in South Africa with rest of their teammates.