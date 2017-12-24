India's favourite couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma after tying the knot in Italy earlier this month hosted their first reception in New Delhi. The Delhi reception was graced by some of the most prominent names including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Virushka will now host the second reception in Mumbai. Here is everything you need to know about the reception party.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hosted their first wedding reception in New Delhi on December 21 after tying the knot in Tuscany, Italy on December 11. The gorgeous couple looked magical in every way at the grand party which unfolded at the Taj Enclave in the capital. An array of prominent guests and the family members of the couple graced the occasion and showered their blessings. Music, dance, food and love everything that one would have expected in a big reception was there at Virushka’s first public appearance after getting married. Just like their wedding, the reception once again created an internet meltdown and the footages from the celebrations were widely shared on social media.

Anushka and Virat after hosting the first reception flew off to Mumbai where the second lavish affair is scheduled to be hosted on December 26. The second reception is expected to be a more striking affair and star-studded. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina were among the prominent names who showed up in New Delhi but Mumbai will have much more for Virushka fans to talk about. The couple’s friends from the Bollywood industry and the whole team India including BCCI officials are in the staggering guest list for Virushka’s Mumbai reception.

The Venue – St Regis hotel

The luxurious 5-star hotel will host the wedding reception of India’s favourite couple in Mumbai. St Regis boasts the biggest hotel tower in the country and is located in the city’s premier entertainment and commercial district of Lower Parel. The function according to reports will take place in the Astor Ballroom of the hotel.

Astor Ballroom – An extravagant space designed perfectly for grand events

Located on the 9th floor of the hotel, the Astor Ballroom has the capacity to accommodate 300 guests at a time for a sit-down. The hall is adorned with exquisite crystal chandeliers and has 23-foot high ceilings. The Ballroom also offers a Bridal Suite for last-minute grooming touches. It is separated into three halves and possesses capacity of holding three functions at a time.

Timings:

Just like the Delhi reception, the Mumbai event will also begin at 8 pm on December 26. But the number of guests will definitely rise from the last time.

Guest list:

The members of Indian cricket team and the BCCI officials will be present to celebrate their captain’s marriage. Among former cricketers who are expected to be at the party are Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar. From Bollywood, Anushka’s close friends including the likes of Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar will show up at the reception. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are also in the star-studded guest list.