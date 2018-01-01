Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan were seen dancing in the streets of Cape Town. The video came out to be a visual treat for the fans. The beats were no way closer to a Punjabi beat but both of them managed to perform Bhangra as Delhi guys love Bhangra.

Indian Cricket Team captain Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan were seen dancing on the streets of Cape Town. The video that came up on Instagram went viral in which the two-star batsmen can be seen dancing to some street music in the South African town. Little Zoravar was also seen popping up and trying to match his father. The video came out to be a visual treat for the fans. The beats were no way closer to a Punjabi beat but both of them managed to perform Bhangra as Delhi guys love Bhangra.

Kohli had said in a press conference before the team departed for their tour of South Africa that the players would relish walking the streets freely for once. “I’m really happy for the boys as they can walk around without being hassled. We have missed that for a long time now,” he had said. The South Africa tour is touted as the first big test that he faces since taking over as full-time captain of the Indian team from MS Dhoni in January 2016.

India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday expressed confidence that his team was a balanced side capable of getting an elusive Test series win against South Africa. India arrived here on a 56-day-long tour in which they will play three Tests, six One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). The first Test begins on January 5. “We have the right kind of bowling attack and the right kind of balance to win Test matches in any conditions we play in,” Kohli said at the arrival press conference here. “For us it is about winning sessions, being in the present, executing our skills well, not looking at the history of a particular country we are playing in.”