The grand reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma is expected to be a star studded affair as the entire Bollywood industry, the Indian cricket fraternity as well as the Sri Lankan cricket team is expected to attend the event. The ensembles of the star couple, popularly known as Virushka, will be designed by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The gala affair is scheduled to begin around 8:30 PM at Astor Ballroom of St Regis Hotel in Lower Parel.

Good news for all the Virushka’s fans! Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma are all set to celebrate their wedding reception with the Bollywood industry and Cricket fraternity in Mumbai tonight. The couple tied the knot in a secret affair in Tuscany and took the internet with a storm with their wedding announcement on social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi showered the star couple with his blessings at their wedding reception in Delhi. The wedding reception in delhi was attended by popular singer Gurdas Mann, Delhi based cricketers Suresh Raina, Gautam Gambhir and Shikhar Dhawan.

Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee is expected to design the ensembles for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Mumbai reception as well. Film director, producer and actor Kunal Kohli shared Virushka’s reception card on Twitter. Just like the invitation card for Delhi reception, the Mumbai reception card is floral themed but is embossed on a grass sheet with the details mentioned in golden text giving it a very royal yet modern look. The gala affair is scheduled to begin around 8:30 PM at Astor Ballroom of St Regis Hotel in Lower Parel. The stunning Astor Ballroom of the hotel that is located on the ninth floor of the hotel boasts of a 23-foot-high ceiling and crystal chandeliers. The venue provides a picturesque view of Mumbai skyline with a backdrop of Arabian Sea, making it the most suitable location for the wedding of the year.

@imVkohli @AnushkaSharma what a lovely invite. Everything about your wedding has been personal,classy & romantic. Just like you both. God bless. pic.twitter.com/OBHVp2dnE1 — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) December 16, 2017

The reception is going to be a star studded affair as the entire Bollywood industry and the Indian cricket fraternity along with the Sri Lankan cricket team is expected to attend the event. The three khans of Bollywood- Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan are expected to make their presence as Anushka has worked with all of them. The Bachchan Family along with leading Bollywood actors such Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt among many others will be seen gracing the event to bless the couple.