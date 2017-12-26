Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are all set for the second instalment of their wedding reception. The Mumbai police have also pre-prepared for the buzz that might happen during the most talked about Virushka wedding reception. With the names of superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra from tinsel town, the guest list is quite long enough to make the reception resplendent.

The newlyweds Indian Cricket team Captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma are all set for the second instalment of their wedding reception in Mumbai. Well, as the celebration is about to start the Mumbai police has announced that they will provide ‘basic security’ at Lower Parel’s St Regis Hotel, which will host the wedding reception of the couple, as they have not requested for any special security arrangements. Following the grand reception in Delhi, the couple is trying to make this one better from the rest.

Mumbai police spokesperson Deepak Deoraj, who is also Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), said that dignitaries usually arrange their own private security for such functions. Speaking to a famous tabloid, he said: “We have not received any formal application from the hosts or the hotel asking for a security detail. However, we will provide a security detail of 15 policemen who will be present in the 1-kilometre radius of the event venue.”

After a splendid reception in Delhi, Kohli and Anushka will be hosting another grand reception at the Astor Ballroom. The ballroom is on the ninth floor with an area of 6400 square feet, which can accommodate 300 guests. As per sources, the eighth and ninth floor of the hotel has been booked for relatives and friends. Well, after the Delhi reception, fans are having high hopes with the couple’s Mumbai reception. The couple has become the talk of the town after their secret marriage and gained a lot of applause for maintaining the secret until the end.