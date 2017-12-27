The second instalment of Virushka's wedding reception was indeed a star-studded event. Virat and Anushka's Mumbai reception was attended by the who's who of Bollywood, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Kangana Ranaut, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, Madhuri Dixit and others. The moment that made our day was the dance performance of King Khan along with the newly-wedded couple.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s Mumbai wedding reception was indeed a star-studded event. The event took place at the St Regis hotel, in Mumbai and the celebrities who attended the reception made the occasion memorable with their presence. The couple maintained to look adorable together. Last time in Delhi, the couple was seen shaking their legs on the beats of legend Gurdas Maan. So, the hopes were quite high this time and giving us the perfect delight Shah Rukh Khan came along with them. In a video shared by a fan club on Twitter, Virat, Anushka and Shah Rukh are seen dancing to the popular Punjabi number, Aaj Phir Kithe Chali Ae Morni Banke.

Adding to our excitement, Virat Kohli then joined his friends and set the stage on fire with his bhangra moves. The cricketer like every newly-wedded groom was dancing with his friends, while Anushka stood behind and cheered him. but being a gentleman that he is, Kohli went to accompany Anushka on the dance floor and started dancing with her. Before this, the couple was seen dancing together in the marriage of Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech and were looking adorable together.

Top cricketers also made their presence felt at the party, including Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and others. After their Mumbai reception, Virat and Anushka will fly to South Africa, where they will ring in the New Year.