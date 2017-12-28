Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have finally left for their New Year's trip to South Africa. According to the reports, Anushka will return to the country in the first week of January and will resume shooting hor Aanand L Rai's next film opposite to Shah Rukh Khan. Also, the actor will start the promotions of her next production Pari which is slated to release on February 9, 2017

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are finally done with their post-wedding celebrations. After hosting the grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai, the duo is now ready for their New Year’s trip to South Africa. Well, the trip is both personal and professional as Virat will prepare for the upcoming series in which Team India will lock horns against South African cricket team in 3 Test matches, 6 ODIs and 3 T20Is and Anushka will spend New Year’s Eve with him. Anushka Sharma is an official part of Indian Cricket Team fraternity now, and spotting her accompanying Virat Kohli to his cricket tours won’t amaze you anymore. They were spotted at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Thursday-Anushka was dressed comfortably in a striped jumpsuit while Virat was in coordination with the team’s travel wardrobe.

Shikhar Dhawan with his wife was also spotted at the airport with son Zoravar perched on his daddy’s luggage. That means Anushka was not the only spouse accompanying Team India for the South Africa tournament. Anushka and Virat have been spotted a frequent number of times at the airports this month. In early December, when the wedding reports were still not confirmed, Anushka flew off to Italy for the big fat destination wedding with her family in tow. After checking off the engagement, Mehendi, Haldi and finally the shaadi in the Italian countryside of Tuscany, the newly-married couple touched down in Delhi, just in time for their first reception. Delhi reception done, they flew into destination Mumbai on Friday for the second reception.

