It all started with a post on social media and now they have become the talk of the town. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who got married on December 12 are about to celebrate the second part of their reception on December 26 in Mumbai. Well, it still feels like a fairytale to me. I don't know why it is still not easy for me to believe the fact that they are actually married!

Well, it all started with some rumours. A few days back, they were on my list of sexiest couple alive but weren’t married. On December 12, they announced their wedding. It all happened just like that — Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were married! The couple managed to have a secret marriage in Tuscany, Italy with their close family and friends present to share the happiness. I still remember the Manyavar ad that was aired before their marriage. After going through that wedding announcement post on social media, I had this thought striking in my mind. Were the power couple Virushka actually on their way to get married or was it an extended version of the Manayvar ad they had shot together?

The thought was quite normal — Team India including Virat Kohli was about to play their One Day International (ODI) against Sri Lanka and Anushka Sharma was at the peak of her career. But then the entire extravaganza happened and it all happened just like that! The wedding was more of a fairytale story as the couple was looking so adorable together. However, I was still in the moment of shock to admit the fact that Virushka was married and my mind was not in the state to accept the fact. But it was actually happening. They were married and my entire facebook wall was pouring with the posts of good wishes to the couple.

Well, being a Bollywood fan, I do expect some extravaganza stuff. But Virat and Anushka have disappointed me. At first, they had a ‘faraway’ secret wedding that is impossible to believe but then they looked so adorable together that I had to forgive th. Recently, they shared pictures from their honeymoon and then happened the big fat Punjabi reception in Delhi. Well, I don’t know about you guys, but for me, the Virushka marriage is nothing else but an extended version of the Manyavar ad that maybe made me overthink its every aspect.