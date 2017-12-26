From announcing their secret wedding through a post on social media to the quirky dance moves of the couple at their wedding reception, the Virushka fans received everything that they have never imagined. The couple made singles wanting for love and brought some wedding goals for the couple. Well, the couple left us with no chance to expect anything from their wedding or reception but this time as we have a pre-idea about the celebration, here are some things that we can expect from the Virushka's Mumbai wedding reception:

After a splendid reception in Delhi, Kohli and Anushka will be hosting another grand reception in Delhi, at the Astor Ballroom

What to expect from the Virushka Mumbai reception

The newlyweds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are in Mumbai for the second round of their wedding reception. The location is all set, invitations have been sent and the couple is as enthusiastic as always. On December 21, the couple celebrated their wedding reception in Delhi and the photos and videos of this extravaganza celebration went viral online. Starting from the marriage, the Virushka wedding has set a number of trends in social media. From announcing their secret wedding through a post on social media to the quirky dance moves of the couple at their wedding reception, the Virushka fans received everything that they have never imagined. The couple made singles wanting for love and brought some wedding goals for the couple. Well, the couple left us with no chance to expect anything from their wedding or reception but this time as we have a pre-idea about the celebration, here are some things that we can expect from the Virushka’s Mumbai wedding reception:

Dress for the night

Well, donning bright red Sabhyasachi Benarasi saree Anushka Sharma was looking magnificent. She teamed the traditional yarn with an uncut diamond and gold choker and matching jhumkas. The sindoor on her maang and that mogre ka gajra on her hair bun gave her the look of the traditional bride whose beauty is beyond words. Virat Kohli slayed with his Sherwani and Shawl and was looking a Nawab. For the second reception, let us expect for something western, maybe a tuxedo for Virat and a beautiful gown for Anushka.

The celebs because it is Mumbai!

Yeah, it is totally normal to expect some of the megastars from the Bollywood and cricket world. The guest list with names like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra is more than enough for the fans to go frenzy about the reception. We can expect the reception nothing lesser than an award function. The cricket stars are also going to be there adding an extra bit to the night. Last time, it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was the centre of attention and blessed the couple with his wishes.

Is it going to be Bhangra or Bollywood dance numbers?

The Delhi reception was all about those hardcore Punjabi dance moves. The presence of the legend Gurdas Maan was something that made the night memorable. Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan hopped on Maan Sahab’s songs and made the night mesmerising with their performance. Well, this time we can expect some Bollywood dance moves because it is Mumbai guys. The celebration is going to be grand because common it is Virushka’s wedding reception.

We all need memes man!

See memes are something, nobody can compromise with. From their wedding announcement to the last reception, memes were something which were totally crazy. So, we want some more memes from the night as the expectation is quite higher. For the reference go through the memes here:

#Virushka submitting their Aadhaar card & KYC forms to Modiji directly pic.twitter.com/YHNNa8cqG6 — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) December 20, 2017

When you get married, start a family and have to work double hard…#Virushka pic.twitter.com/6Fkni42BSe — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) December 24, 2017

So, yes we are expecting a lot this time. Let us see, what does Virushka have this time to amaze us with?