The wedding reception of the star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma was a star studded event. From Amitabh Bachchan to Sachin Tendulkar, the entire Bollywood industry and Cricket fraternity came together to shower their love and blessings on the couple. Here are some of the best and most memorable moments from the gala night.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma’s wedding reception was a star studded affair and definitely a night to remember. Big names of the Bollywood industry from Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Shah Rukh Khan to Madhuri Dixit and the entire cricket fraternity came together to wish the couple and give their heartiest blessings. The wedding reception took place in St Regis Hotel in Mumbai. Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee designed the ensembles for Anushka Sharma in which she looked absolutely stunning in her golden lehenga with the classic ‘Bengal tiger’ belt on the waist. Virat Kohli wore a dapper suit by designer Raghavendra Rathore.

The gala night witnessed some of the most memorable moments and brought both the fraternities closer than ever. While Ranbir Kapoor recreated the Ae Dil hai Mushkil moment with Virat and Anushka, Shah Rukh Khan shaked a leg with the couple on Punjabi hit song Aaj fir kitthe chali ae. The shutterbugs also captured the epic greeting between none other than the Shehenshah of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan and the stunning bride. Not just that, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also had his fan boy moment when he got clicked with master blaster Sachin Tendulkar and Saurav Ganguly. Amongst it all, Virushka created their amazing chemistry once again and set the dance floor on fire.

1. The Golden Moment of Bollywood

2. The Grand Bow

3. Dance pe Chance with Shah Rukh Khan

4. Fan Boy Moment for Anurag Kashyap

5. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil moment recreated

6. Anushka Sharma representing the Punjabis in the house

7. Harbhajan and Yuvraj Singh strike a fun pose

8. Virat Kohli dedicates a song to Anushka Sharma

9. The Star kids of Bollywood

10. Former Indian Captain Dhoni’s Daughter wave for the Cameras

The couple tied the knot in a secret affair in Tuscany and took the internet with a storm with their wedding announcement on social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi showered the star couple with his blessings at their wedding reception in Delhi. The wedding reception in delhi was attended by popular singer Gurdas Mann, Delhi based cricketers Suresh Raina, Gautam Gambhir and Shikhar Dhawan.