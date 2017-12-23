The post-wedding celebration of Virushka wedding is the only thing trending over the fans of the couple who recently got married in Italy. On December 21, the first part of the reception took place in Delhi where famous cricketers and friends of the couple were seen. The reception was also attended by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was the star of the night after Virat and Anushka. Virat and Anushka have some amazing dance moves and their is a beautiful proof of that below:

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma are still continuing with their wedding celebrations as the post-wedding reception celebrations are still due. The celebrity duo held a high profile wedding reception in Delhi, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an invitee of the mega celebrations. Both of them were looking made for each other and nailed the reception look. Anushka Sharma was looking stunning in red Banarsi saree, sindoor, mogra and uncut diamonds while Virat donned Bandgala with a shawl.

Well, as we all know Virat Kohli is a hardcore Punjabi and there might not be an individual Punjabi who never had dreamt of Legend Gurdas Mann performing live. Every Virushka fan is quite familiar with the duo’s dance skills and had seen them enjoying their friend’s wedding. So, we were expecting something more than that for their marriage and here it happened. With Gurdas Maan himself singing for the duo, we saw some perfect Bhangra moves of Virushka making us all feel like dancing. While Virat is seen dancing, the bride while taking part in the revelry, is a lot more mellow but smiling nonetheless. Apparently, it is Virat’s favourite song called Sajna Ve Sajna.

There is still reception left to take place in Mumbai on December 26. The couple has announced that only close friends and family members are invited for the Mumbai reception. India’s cricket star and the Bollywood star tied the knot at a destination wedding in Italy on December 11. The marriage was a pretty hush-hush affair despite months of preparation. Things got revealed only when Anushka and family were photographed at the Mumbai airport leaving with heavy baggage few days before the wedding. Virat, it was later reported, quietly left for Italy with his mother from Delhi.