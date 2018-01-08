Vodka Diaries is a suspense-thriller film which is set in contemporary Manali. With a bunch of talented actors and a gripping trailer, the film might be able to impress the audience.Directed by Kushal Srivastava, Vodka Diaries is slated to release on January 19 this year.

The much-awaited trailer of Kay Kay Menon‘s forthcoming film Vodka Diaries was released on Monday—January 8. Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the much-anticipated trailer and it will keep you on the edge of your seat. According to the trailer, the story revolves around a club called Vodka Diaries, where few murders have happened and ACP Ashwini Dixit is investigating them. With a scary background score and thrilling performances by all the actors, Vodka Diaries can prove to be a great suspense thriller.

Vodka Diaries has been helmed by Ad film maker Kushal Srivastava under the banner of K’Scope Entertainment Pvt.Ltd. & Vishalraj Films & Production Pvt.Ltd. Vodka Diaries features Kay Kay Menon, Raima Sen, Mandira Bedi, Sharib Hashmi and Rishi Bhutani in prominent roles. It’s good news for all Kay Kay Menon fan as he will be seen on the big screen after a long gap. The actor was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Haider which also featured Shahid Kapoor and Tabu.

Vodka Diaries is a suspense-thriller film which is set in contemporary Manali. With a bunch of talented actors and a gripping trailer, the film might be able to impress the audience.Directed by Kushal Srivastava, Vodka Diaries is slated to release on January 19 this year. Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday tweeted, “Brilliant trailer with a nail-biting finish… Trailer of suspense-thriller #VodkaDiaries… Stars Kay Kay Menon, Raima Sen, Mandira Bedi and Sharib Hashmi… Directed by Kushal Srivastava… 19 Jan 2018 release.”