Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani who have recently taken the Internet by storm by sharing their sizzling pictures on social media from picturesque location Sri Lanka. Well, we are not going to discuss those pictures here as they have already been talked a lot. Recently, a video of the duo getting married has been leaked online. Since the secret marriage season is on trend so watching these actors getting hitched shouldn’t have amazed you that much. Is it another Virushka story? Have they managed to arrange a secret marriage?

Before jumping to any conclusion, let us tell you the truth. The video is an upcoming sequence from the movie Baaghi 2. Recently, photos of Tiger’s daredevil chase sequence from the movie were doing the rounds on social media. Now, a video has been leaked, in which the same sequence is there, followed by a scene where Tiger puts a ‘jaimala’ around Disha’s neck.

Well, we are all hoping this reel scene to become real soon. Both of them has not admitted to their relationship in public, but it is quite obvious that they are dating. Baaghi 2 is the first movie where Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are working together. Before this, the duo has done a music video together which went viral online. Director Ahmed Khan was quite aware of Tiger’s potential, he decided to put his abilities to test while shooting for the breathtaking chase sequence.

“(Ahmed) Khan turned to Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol’s chase sequence in Yash Chopra’s Darr (1993) for inspiration, and action director duo Ram-Lakshman brought Khan’s vision to life. A special traffic coordinator was also roped in. It took the unit three months, five recces and several storyboarding sessions to pull it off,” a source told Mid-Day.