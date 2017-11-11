A Maharashtra MLC on November 2, lost his cool on Bollywood's 'Badshah' Shah Rukh Khan, as he had to wait to board his yacht when he was about to leave to his home in Raigad, Colaba in Mumbai. The minister waited as a lot of Shah Rukh Khan's had blocked his way which triggered MLC's anger.

In what can be termed as minister test of patience or his arrogance of being a minister, a Maharashtra MLC from Alibaug was recently caught shouting at Bollywood’s superstar Shah Rukh Khan, when he was about to board his yacht from Alibaug to reach his home in Raigad, Colaba in Mumbai. In a video, which has now gone viral, the MLC can be seen bursting out at King Khan because he had make a lot of efforts to reach his yacht amid a plethora of fans who had gathered at Alibaug to catch a glimpse of their favourate super star.

According to reports, the incident took place on November 2, on Shah Rukh Kha’s birthday, who had celebrated the occasion with his family, friends and big names from Bollywood at his Alibaug residence. The incident happened the Maharashtra MLC reached the spot when Shah Rukh Khan was on his way back to Mumbai from Alibaug and had to make efforts to reach his yacht. The MLA had to wait amid large gathering of SRK’s fans who was waiting for Shah Rukh Khan to come out of his yacht.

The Maharashtra MLC, who was making efforts to reach his yacht lost his cool and started shouting on ‘Badshah’ of Bollywood and reportedly said that he may be a super star but doesn’t own Alibaug. MLC’s anger further shoot up when he discovered that due to Shah Rukh Khan fans, his yacht couldn’t come to the shore. The MLC further hit out at the super star for not coming out of his yacht making him late to leave for his destination.

After the MLC busted his anger, Shah Rukh Khan came out of yacht in his signature style and passed from the spot while waving and greeting to the crowd, his fans who were waiting for him at the spot. Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 52nd birthday with his family and other Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and others.